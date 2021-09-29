Grain Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
