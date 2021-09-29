Daingerfield Weather Forecast
DAINGERFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
