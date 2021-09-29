Daingerfield Weather Forecast

DAINGERFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



