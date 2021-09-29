CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, GA

Springfield Daily Weather Forecast

Springfield (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cBZkwxb00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

