Duncannon, PA

A rainy Tuesday in Duncannon — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 9 days ago

(DUNCANNON, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Duncannon Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duncannon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cBZkqfF00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

