Uxbridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
