Uxbridge, MA

Uxbridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cBZko9100

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

