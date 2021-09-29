Uxbridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.