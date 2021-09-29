CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mullica Hill

Mullica Hill (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MULLICA HILL, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cBZknGI00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

