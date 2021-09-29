CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingston

Kingston (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

KINGSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cBZklUq00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingston (GA) Weather Channel

Kingston is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(KINGSTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
