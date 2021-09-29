Weather Forecast For East. Helena
EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0