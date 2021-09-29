CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, LA

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Holden (LA) Weather Channel
Holden (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(HOLDEN, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Holden, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cBZkg5D00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

