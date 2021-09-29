Tuesday rain in Junction City: Ideas to make the most of it

(JUNCTION CITY, OR) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Junction City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Junction City:

Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.