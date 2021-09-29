CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, MO

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Mountain View

 9 days ago

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO) A sunny Tuesday is here for Mountain View, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain View:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cBZkYyH00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

