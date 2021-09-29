CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(BROWNFIELD, TX) A sunny Tuesday is here for Brownfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cBZkX5Y00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(BROWNFIELD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Try a new hobby: Let's face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren't many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you'll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don't know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
