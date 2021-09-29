Pineville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PINEVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



