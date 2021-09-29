4-Day Weather Forecast For Doniphan

DONIPHAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.