Weather Forecast For Buckley
BUCKLEY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
