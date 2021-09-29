CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Buckley

 9 days ago

BUCKLEY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cBZkSfv00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

