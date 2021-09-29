Weather Forecast For Buckley

BUCKLEY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 60 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 30 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



