Weather Forecast For Monticello
MONTICELLO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
