Monticello, MS

Weather Forecast For Monticello

Monticello (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MONTICELLO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cBZkMcn00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

