Sneads Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SNEADS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
