Sneads, FL

Sneads Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sneads (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SNEADS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cBZkLk400

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

