Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PINE BUSH, NY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Pine Bush, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Bush:

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.