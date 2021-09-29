CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bush, NY

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel
Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PINE BUSH, NY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Pine Bush, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Bush:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZkEYz00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Pine Bush — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(PINE BUSH, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pine Bush. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PINE BUSH, NY
Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel

Pine Bush Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pine Bush: Wednesday, October 6: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 7: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 8: Patchy fog then mostly sunny
PINE BUSH, NY
Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Pine Bush — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PINE BUSH, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pine Bush. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PINE BUSH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Bush, NY
Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel

Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel

Pine Bush, NY
78
Followers
567
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy