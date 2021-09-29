CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citronelle, AL

Citronelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cBZk8Ls00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Citronelle — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CITRONELLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citronelle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CITRONELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citronelle, AL
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Citronelle — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CITRONELLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citronelle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CITRONELLE, AL
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Citronelle, AL
86
Followers
582
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy