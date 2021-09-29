Citronelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
