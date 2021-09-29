Weather Forecast For Bushkill
BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
