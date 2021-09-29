CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushkill, PA

Weather Forecast For Bushkill

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago
 9 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cBZk4oy00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Bushkill — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BUSHKILL, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bushkill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
