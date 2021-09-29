CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cortlandt Manor, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cortlandt Manor

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cBZjnIV00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortlandt Manor, NY
City
Cortlandt, NY
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Cortlandt Manor, NY
71
Followers
570
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy