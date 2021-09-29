CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

Jonesboro Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

JONESBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cBZjlX300

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(JONESBORO, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jonesboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
