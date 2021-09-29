CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Weather Forecast

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cBZjFTv00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

