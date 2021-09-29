CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dylan Larkin Has Optimism

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 9 days ago

The Detroit Red Wings have been mired in a long, painful rebuild and the end doesn’t seem to be in sight from outside the organization.

The last time they made the playoffs five years ago, Dylan Larkin was a rookie. When the captain and center looks at the reshaped roster, he doesn’t have to feign optimism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWjSg_0cBZisV700
DETROIT, MI – APRIL 15: Kevin Lankinen #32 and Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks watches as Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings goes for the puck to the side of the net during the third period of an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

“It’s exciting, more so than any of my training camps in the past,” Larkin said. “We’ve had more competition at every part of our lineup.”

General manager Steve Yzerman, entering his third season in charge of the front office, also sees more talented players vying for playing time and yet still sounds as if he’s asking for more patience.

“I think we’re making progress, but it may not necessarily relate to wins and losses,” Yzerman said.

The Red Wings can help their chances if they start the season healthy and stay that way for their first 82-game season in two years. Larkin is recovering from a neck injury that limited him to 44 games last season. Tyler Bertuzzi is coming back from having back surgery in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZbgX_0cBZisV700
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 22: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings controls the puck against Philipp Kurashev #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

“They’re a pair that I’d like to keep together all season if I can,” said coach Jeff Blashill, who was given a contract extension despite a career record of 177-221-62 in Detroit.

Minutes into his first practice at training camp, forward Jakub Vrana hurt his shoulder to pose a potential problem for a team that has struggled to score in recent years.

NO SHOT

Bertuzzi does not plan on being vaccinated, citing his freedom of choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0mCl_0cBZisV700
TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 21: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings waits for a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old forward might end up losing more than $450,000 in salary for not playing the team’s nine games in Canada, where he will not be able to cross the border without a two-week quarantine.

The Red Wings will likely be at a disadvantage in Canada playing without a wing capable of a 50-point year if he played the entire season.

“Certainly for those games, we’ll be missing a piece of the puzzle,” Blashill said.

BACK END BOOST

Detroit drafted Moritz Seider with the No. 6 pick overall two years ago and the 6-foot-4, 197-pound German is expected to be a key player as he makes his NHL debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hk2gm_0cBZisV700
RIGA, LATVIA – JUNE 6, 2021: Moritz Seider (L) of Germany and Trevor Moore of the USA in their 2021 IIHF World Championship Bronze medal ice hockey match at Arena Riga. Natalia Fedosenko/TASS (Photo by Natalia FedosenkoTASS via Getty Images)

“He’s big, he’s smart, he’s got confidence,” Blashill said. “He’s got some toughness to him. He’s got the opportunity to be a really good player and we’re going to give him that opportunity to do that and then he’s got to grab it by the horns.”

SLICK MOVES

Detroit dealt the rights to pending free agent netminder Jonathan Bernier and the No. 94 pick overall in the draft to Carolina for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and gave him a $6 million, two-year deal. As a rookie with the Hurricanes, he led all goaltenders with at least 22 games with 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9lxx_0cBZisV700
RALEIGH, NC – JUNE 8: Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes hugs the pipe and keeps his eye on the puck in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 8, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

Yzerman signed Pius Suter to a $6.5 million, two-year deal after his promising rookie season in Chicago. The Swiss forward had 14 goals and 13 assists in 55 games with the Blackhawks.

IT’S TIME

Detroit’s turnaround is tied to its draft picks producing and the franchise needs two of them to provide more of a return on its investment.

Michael Rasmussen, drafted No. 9 in 2017, has just 30 points in 102 games over two years. Filip Zadina, the No. 6 pick overall three years ago, just 37 points in 86 games over three seasons.

THE SLATE

Detroit will find out in its season-opening game how it stacks up with the best, hosting the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 14. The Red Wings play their first four games at home and are at Little Caesars Arena for nine matchups within the first month of the season, potentially giving them a chance to get off to a solid start.

Â© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin says neck injury won’t slow him down

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said he felt “great” Thursday, following his first actual practice since a neck injury late last season left him hospitalized, in a brace and in a lot of pain. “It felt great to be back out there with the guys,” Larkin said. “We’ve been...
NHL
Yardbarker

Dylan McIlrath News

Capitals McIlrath and Senators Greig Both Handed Suspensions. Though the 2021-22 regular season has yet to begin, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) was busy on Monday afternoon, deciding to suspend both Washington Capitals defenceman Dylan McIlrath and Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig. Dylan McIlrath suspended two preseason and...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Dylan Larkin scores twice for Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 win in first game since April 20

Dylan Larkin made a welcome return to the Detroit Red Wings' lineup and a new addition made sure the score added up to another victory. Only so much should be read into exhibition games — they’re an evaluation tool as much as anything — but the Wings are finding ways to score, and that’s a good sign for a team that struggled to do so the past two seasons. On Saturday, they came away from their third test game with a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Jeff Blashill provides injury update on Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings are a perfect 2-0 so far in exhibition play thanks to victories over the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. And while they dealt with a massive setback in the form of forward Jakub Vrana being unavailable the next four months thanks to shoulder surgery, they received positive news on the injury front with two other key players.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Jeff Blashill
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin prepared for physical test in preseason debut

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is ready for some good, clean contact tonight, unlike the hit late last season that sent him to the hospital and caused him to miss the final eight games due to a neck injury. Coach Jeff Blashill said Larkin will make his preseason debut...
NHL
chatsports.com

Larkin sparks Red Wings to 5-1 victory over Columbus

Detroit — Dylan Larkin made his return to the Red Wings lineup Saturday a successful one. Playing in his first game since April 20, when Larkin took a crosscheck to the neck area, Larkin had two power-play goals and an assist leading the Wings to a 5-1 exhibition victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL
MLive.com

Jittery Dylan Larkin passes physical, mental tests in first game since neck injury

Dylan Larkin was nervous heading into his preseason debut Saturday, not about the painful neck injury he suffered in his previous game more than five months ago, but about returning to competitive action following a long and arduous recovery. “I had jitters to play,” Larkin said. “I was excited, but...
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Larkin, DeKeyser and Brubacher to make debuts

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will make his preseason debut tonight playing on a line with Lucas Raymond and Filip Zadina. Danny DeKeyser and Adam Brubacher will also make their preseason debut’s tonight. Similar to the first preseason game, the Red Wings will go with seven defenseman. Thomas and...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
WXYZ

Dylan Larkin scores twice, Red Wings top Blue Jackets

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night. Chase Pearson, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno also scored, and Nick Leddy had three assists. Thomas Greiss and Calvin Pickard each played half the game in goal. Greiss started and stopped all eight shots, and Pickard made 11 saves on 12 shots.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Oct. 19 Is A ‘Mike Lange Night’ In Pittsburgh! Penguins To Celebrate Beloved Broadcaster At Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange at a game later this month at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins say they plan to dedicate their game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to the longtime play-by-play broadcaster. The team says, “Mike will be the guest of honor as he watches his first hockey game in decades as a fan.” On October 19, the Penguins will celebrate Mike Lange Night. All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Lange's famous sayings. In-game tributes and videos will be shared throughout the game in honor...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Preview: Cautious optimism

After a messy, drawn-out debut Tuesday, the Flyers are set to take on the Boston Bruins in another exhibition game. Want to know the story-lines and players to watch, or just looking to scratch your hockey itch? You’re in the right place. The Bruins. Boston hasn’t iced many members of...
NHL
wingsnation.com

WATCH: Raymond, Larkin, Veleno connect for eye-popping goal against Columbus

The future may not quite be here… but it’s getting closer. Detroit Red Wings forwards Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Joe Veleno combined to score a beautiful power-play goal during the third period of Saturday’s 5-1 pre-season win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The tally, which gave the Red Wings...
NHL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy