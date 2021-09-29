Daily Weather Forecast For Genoa City
GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
