Kent County, MD

New Historical Society of Kent County Lecture Series: Henry Highland Garnet

By Spy Desk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Henry Highland Garnet and the Origins of Black Politics” to be the First Featured Talk in a New Historical Society of Kent County Lecture Series. The Historical Society of Kent County is launching its “Inside the Bordley” lecture series, the Sandy and Stephen Frohock History Series, with its first event taking place October 8. That evening, Washington College’s Adam Goodheart will interview Prof. Van E. Gosse, author of a new book, The First Reconstruction: Black Politics in America from the Revolution to the Civil War. Much of their conversation will be about the Reverend Henry Highland Garnet’s activism in the years before the Civil War.

