Kent County, MD

Letter to Editor: Taking Issue with Frank Lewis’ Letter to the Editor on Solar Power Plans

By Letter to Editor
chestertownspy.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull disclosure. I work for a company which manufactures generator sets for power generation using reciprocating engines. The fuel for these engines in the United States is typically natural gas, which can be provided by underground wells, or fuels from other sources such as gas or liquids produced from renewable sources. However I’m not at all opposed to solar generation, or wind generation or other forms of renewable energy. I wish to correct some statements by Mr. Lewis with regard to solar generation.

