CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, IL

Tuesday sun alert in Troy — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Troy (IL) Weather Channel
Troy (IL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(TROY, IL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Troy, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Troy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cBZiFW800

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Troy (IL) Weather Channel

Troy Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Troy: Wednesday, October 6: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, October 7: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely
TROY, IL
Troy (IL) Weather Channel

Troy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Troy: Sunday, October 3: Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight;
TROY, IL
Troy (IL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(TROY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Troy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
TROY, IL
Troy (IL) Weather Channel

Troy (IL) Weather Channel

Troy, IL
102
Followers
520
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy