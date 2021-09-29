Weather Forecast For Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
