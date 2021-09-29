CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, WI

Weather Forecast For Cumberland

Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cBZi8QI00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

