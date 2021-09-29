The Next Round entertains Selma Quarterback Club members
Members of a newly formed digital sports show in Birmingham discussed SEC football at the Selma Quarterback Club on Monday night at the Ynot in Valley Grande. The Next Round group of Sports-talk personalities Ryan Brown, Lance Taylor and Jim Dunaway and Sean Heninger (aka “Rockstar”) spoke to the Selma QB members and gave their viewpoints on Alabama football, Auburn football, the SEC and other Top 25 teams.selmatimesjournal.com
Comments / 0