Daily Weather Forecast For Galena

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.