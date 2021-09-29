CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Galena

Galena (KS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cBZhziP00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

