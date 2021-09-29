Purple Pulpit #9: Stefanski has put together a tough Browns team – Podcast 8 Minutes

It’s a homecoming for Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns coach as they face the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Stefanski was an assistant coach with the Vikings since 2006. 14 years in any line of work is a lot. So there will certainly be many emotions for this game. Stefanski has said this trip is all about business, which is great and expected for a disciplined and planning type of coach he is, but I’d expect a few surprises after this game is over. Let’s tackle a few things to look for as we approach kickoff.

