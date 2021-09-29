Purple Pulpit #9: Stefanski has put together a tough Browns team – Podcast 8 Minutes
Kevin Stefanski has become one of the hot newer coaches in the NFL and assembled a Cleveland Browns team with a shot to go deep into the playoffs. Radio personality and comic Bryan Miller, former Pioneer Press columnist Brian Murphy, and BS Show host and former KQ Morning Show member Bob Sansevere chat about the Vikings’ game against Stefanski and the Browns in this episode of The Purple Pulpit.purpleptsd.com
Comments / 0