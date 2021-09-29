CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Purple Pulpit #9: Stefanski has put together a tough Browns team – Podcast 8 Minutes

By Bob Sansevere
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Stefanski has become one of the hot newer coaches in the NFL and assembled a Cleveland Browns team with a shot to go deep into the playoffs. Radio personality and comic Bryan Miller, former Pioneer Press columnist Brian Murphy, and BS Show host and former KQ Morning Show member Bob Sansevere chat about the Vikings’ game against Stefanski and the Browns in this episode of The Purple Pulpit.

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski returns to city that molded him into rising star

Jared Allen didn’t know now-Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski when he arrived to the Minnesota Vikings in 2008 in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. But it didn’t take long for him to take notice of the 26-year-old assistant coach. From 2006-08, Stefanski’s first three years in the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kevin Stefanski Has Request For Sunday’s Browns Fans

Once again, the Cleveland Browns and reigning NFL Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski, has a message for fans attending Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium. That game is being played at 1:00 PM EDT against the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is starting for the Bears. Fields is wildly...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Rare criticism of Kevin Stefanski after Bears win?

The Cleveland Browns just had their greatest margin of victory under Kevin Stefanski following the team’s 20-point win over the Chicago Bears Sept. 26. Everything that could go right, pretty much did. Some may find it hard to criticize the reigning coach of the year, especially after his team is...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Browns at Vikings: We see a rude return for Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski

Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns:. Vikings 27, Browns 21: Kevin Stefanski will come in wanting to impress his former team. But his old boss Mike Zimmer will get the last laugh. It helps that Kirk Cousins is playing at an MVP level right now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Costaki Economopoulos
clesportstalk.com

Browns 1st and Goal Report: Stefanski Going Home and Hunt is a Bucking Bronco

It’s a homecoming for Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns coach as they face the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Stefanski was an assistant coach with the Vikings since 2006. 14 years in any line of work is a lot. So there will certainly be many emotions for this game. Stefanski has said this trip is all about business, which is great and expected for a disciplined and planning type of coach he is, but I’d expect a few surprises after this game is over. Let’s tackle a few things to look for as we approach kickoff.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Treated Team To Meal From Favorite Minnesota Restaurant

When the Cleveland Browns traveled to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 4, it was a homecoming for Coach Kevin Stefanski. Prior to taking the Browns coaching job in 2020, he worked within the Vikings organization for 14 years. When he left the Vikings, he was the offensive...
NFL
WKYC

Head coach Kevin Stefanski talks more about the Cleveland Browns' Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears: Transcript

BEREA, Ohio — Things are feeling good in Greater Cleveland, specifically Berea. The Browns are 2-1 following Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. A lot of things went right, from nine sacks on defense (4 1/2 by Myles Garrett, a team record) to a strong day from Kareem Hunt and even four field goals by Chase McLaughlin (two from more than 50 yards away).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pioneer Press#Kq Morning Show
neworleanssun.com

Kevin Stefanski returns to longtime home when Browns visit Vikings

Kevin Stefanski said it will be all business on Sunday when he leads the visiting Cleveland Browns against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Stefanki was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2020 when he led the Browns to the playoffs, but spent the 14 previous years with the Vikings working his way through the offensive coaching staff before becoming offensive coordinator. Sunday will be his first matchup against Minnesota, and it's one both the Browns (2-1) and Vikings (1-2) need for division considerations.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns’ Stefanski Heads ‘Home’ To Face Vikings

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Stefanski won’t be swinging through any old neighborhoods or dining at a favorite restaurant when he returns to Minnesota — his NFL home for 14 seasons — this weekend. Those will have to happen another time. “Business trip,” the Browns coach said. Partly. While Stefanski...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Podcast: Kevin Stefanski's return tops Vikings-Browns storylines

The NFL's reigning coach of the year returns to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when the Vikings host the Cleveland Browns. Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and why quarterback Kirk Cousins appears to be playing as well as he did when Stefanski was calling plays for Cousins in 2019.
NFL
newsnet5

Stefanski reunion highlights visit by Browns to face Vikings

The Browns are 2-1. They set a team record with 47 total yards allowed in a 26-6 win last week over the Bears. Myles Garrett had 4 1/2 sacks in the game. He'll be lined up across Vikings left tackle Rashod Hill. The Vikings are 1-2. They beat the Seahawks...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kevin Stefanski returning to “special place” in Minnesota as head coach of Browns

After 14 seasons spent as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Stefanski now returns to Minneapolis as head coach of the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Stefanski built himself into a head coach in Minnesota as a member of various coaching regimes before putting the finishing touches on his resume as offensive coordinator under Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. It’s a place that helped develop him into the coach he is today after starting with the organization as a personal assistant to head coach Brad Childress in 2006.
NFL
cleveland19.com

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “It would mean a lot” for Stefanski to win in Minnesota

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is downplaying his return to Minnesota but Browns QB Baker Mayfield isn’t buying it. “Fourteen years is a long time,” Mayfield said Wednesday. Stefanski spent his entire NFL career with Minnesota, starting in 2006, before coming to Cleveland. He rose to offensive coordinator in...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Browns scouting report: Welcome back, Kevin Stefanski

Sunday: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 4 and KFAN-FM 100.3) • Cleveland (2-1) demolished the Bears 26-6, despite having to rely on four field goals from former Vikings practice squad kicker Chase McLaughlin. Cleveland's defense didn't let Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields do much in his first NFL start, sacking him nine times and allowing just 47 net yards.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Minnesota players still fond of Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is headed to his old home in Week 4 where Cleveland will face off against the Vikings in a homecoming game for the coach. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Minnesota on Sunday for a showdown with the Vikings. There are a few interesting storylines heading into the weekend, one of which is Stefanski’s return to Minnesota and U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
552
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy