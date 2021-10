Projectors were once thought of as a rich person entertainment system. But in 2021, that’s not the case anymore. The way we view content has changed and projectors have caught up to the trends. No longer do you need a complicated setup with wires, AV receivers and dedicated projector screens. Now all you really need is your iPhone and an iPhone projector. iPhone projectors allow you to stream content either via WiFi, casting or through HDMI and play content from your phone onto the screen. Have you ever come back from a big trip wanting to share all of your photos...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO