CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Social distancing measures in the spring of 2020 effectively curbed the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany

By University of Cologne
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly contact restrictions and school closures prevented over 80 percent of COVID-19 infections and over 60 percent of deaths in Germany within three weeks / quasi-experimental economic study published in PLoS ONE. The measures adopted in mid-March 2020 to contain the COVID-19 pandemic both greatly reduced people's mobility and effectively...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany does not expect extra covid curbs this winter - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not expect to have to impose any further coronavirus-related restrictions this autumn and over the coming winter, since the vaccination rate is higher than previously thought, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday. He said that a study by the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Singapore to tighten COVID-19 curbs after rise in infections

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore said on Friday it will tighten COVID-19 curbs from next week to limit social gatherings to two people and make working from home a default, in a bid to contain a spike in infections and reduce pressure on the healthcare system. Authorities said cases have increased...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Differential effects of UK COVID-19 lockdowns tracked across social groups

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in the UK, the virus and its related lockdown measures had unequal and varying impacts on people’s income, time use, and subjective well-being based on their gender, ethnicity and educational level, according to a new study of around 51,000 UK adults. The study is published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Muzhi Zhou of the University of Oxford, UK, and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plos One#Social Sciences
kdal610.com

S.Korea extends social distancing curbs as COVID-19 cases rise in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea extended social distancing curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Friday for two weeks, offering more incentives to people to get vaccinated as it battles thousands of new cases each day, particularly in the capital. The rapid resurgence in the greater Seoul area prompted authorities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Why lockdown and distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to increase the social class achievement gap

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced teachers and parents to quickly adapt to a new educational context: distance learning. Teachers developed online academic material while parents taught the exercises and lessons provided by teachers to their children at home. Considering that the use of digital tools in education has dramatically increased during this crisis, and it is set to continue, there is a pressing need to understand the impact of distance learning. Taking a multidisciplinary view, we argue that by making the learning process rely more than ever on families, rather than on teachers, and by getting students to work predominantly via digital resources, school closures exacerbate social class academic disparities. To address this burning issue, we propose an agenda for future research and outline recommendations to help parents, teachers and policymakers to limit the impact of the lockdown on social-class-based academic inequality.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Who are the unvaccinated?

A study reveals which factors influence the willingness for vaccination across Europe. To find out more about people who do not want to be vaccinated or are still undecided, a research team from the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy used data from the second SHARE Corona Survey. SHARE, the Survey on Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe, very recently collected data on vaccination uptake and a number of influential factors for about 47,000 individuals in the high-risk 50+ age group across 27 European countries and Israel.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots

Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said Thursday that authorities won't give the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: Without masks, two meters distancing is not enough

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 indoors, the two meters physical distancing guideline is not enough without masks, according to researchers from Quebec, Illinois, and Texas. However, wearing a mask indoors can reduce the contamination range of airborne particles by about 67 percent. "Mask mandates and good ventilation are critically...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Sydney set to unveil freedom roadmap as more COVID-19 curbs eased

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) government plans to unveil its roadmap on Monday for reopening the state from COVID-19 shutdowns, detailing the differing levels of freedoms to be afforded to citizens based on their vaccination status. With 60% of people aged 16 and over fully inoculated –...
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

As lockdowns ease, vaccination disparities risk further entrenching disadvantage

Sydney's lockdown ends on Monday and Melbourne follows later this month, with fully vaccinated people gaining a number of social and economic privileges not available to those who are yet to be vaccinated. Freedoms for those who are double-vaccinated will vary between states, but include greater access to employment, education...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

More Swedes had COVID jab when they were paid

An international study led by Lund University in Sweden has revealed that a small reward of $24 increased the vaccination rate by 4 percent—from 72 to 76 percent. The study involved 8,286 Swedes, and is published in the journal Science. Around the world, there have been numerous examples of incentives...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister

MELBOURNE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Perth may not be able to hold an Ashes test over Australia's home summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minister Richard Colbeck said on Tuesday. Perth is scheduled to host the fifth and final test from Jan. 14 but Colbeck said the Western Australia (WA)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

Vietnam posts record GDP slump in Q3 due to COVID-19 curbs

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s gross domestic product contracted 6.17% in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier as pandemic restrictions hit, the sharpest quarterly decline on record, government data released on Wednesday showed. The services sector contracted 9.28% from a year earlier in the period, while the industrial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Noted COVID-19 researchers reminde that poor countries must be vaccinated to end pandemic

Two well-known vaccine researchers, Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the co-developers of the Oxford vaccine and Richard Hatchett, head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, have issued a reminder to the world that the pandemic will not end unless stronger efforts are made to vaccinate people living in poor countries. In their Focus piece published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the pair note that as of the end of last month, 41.5% of the world's population had received at least one dose of the available vaccines—but in poor countries, that percentage is just 1.9%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Finland halts Moderna vaccinations for young men

Finnish health authorities said Thursday they would stop giving Moderna's COVID-19 jab to young men, following the example of Nordic neighbours, over fears of heart inflammation side effects. The announcement comes after neighbouring Sweden, Norway and Denmark announced similar adjustments to vaccine policies on Wednesday. The countries cited reports of...
WORLD
BBC

Seven people may have brought Covid-19 into NI, experts say

Seven people who were exposed to Covid-19 but had neither symptoms nor were infectious may have brought the virus into Northern Ireland on 1 March 2020. Researchers at Queen's University Belfast suggest it took about 9.6 days for someone exposed to Covid to develop symptoms and become infectious. They said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inverse

Oldest fossil discovery of “bizarre dinosaur” reveals a never-before-seen feature

More than 150 million years ago, a strange dinosaur with spiky, armored skin roamed Earth. That dinosaur was the ankylosaur, a close relative of the more well-known stegosaurus. Ankylosaurs likely traversed diverse regions of our planet between the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. However, geographically limited fossil records have prevented us from knowing this bizarre ancient creature’s true range — until now.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy