Presidential Election

Letters: Democrats, Biden

By Times-Call letters
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently read where 20% of Democrats regret voting for Biden. That means that 80% thought it was OK. I know that there are stupid people in both the Republican Party and the Democrat Party, but I didn’t realize that 80% of the Democrat party was stupid. Leland Smith. Erie.

