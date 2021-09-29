Letters: Democrats, Biden

The latest mayor-led shut down via the Planning and Zoning Committee for legal cannabis has highlighted a total disregard to what the majority of town might support, is egregiously undemocratic and discriminatory, and needlessly instrumentalizes a technicality as an excuse to obstruct perfectly legal businesses that are frankly less harmful than package stores or a gun shops for that matter. This misguided alarmist and fearmongering mindset is totally out of touch with reality and embarrassing, not to mention just straight up anti-business and anti-jobs, worth mentioning because it shows how much this Republican mayor is just another hypocrite.
