'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 1 adds the new anime series Baki Hanma, which is blowing the minds of its fans with its brutal fights and puzzling celebrity cameos (George W. Bush in an anime?). Still in first place is the South Korean thriller Squid Game, an international hit about people who play deadly games for money. It's followed by the perfect October binge, Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass, and Sex Education Season 3. The Danish crime drama The Chestnut Man is making some moves in its second day on the list, climbing from No. 9 to No. 7.
