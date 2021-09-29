CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN
WKTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's latest hit really kills. "Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash. The downside is that losers will be killed. Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light,"...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Academy Award#South Korean#Cable News Network Inc
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Smash Hit Is Dominating Netflix Again

There’s no golden rule that says popular movies have to be any good, and that’s certainly true of steamy Polish thriller 365 Days. The film was resoundingly panned by critics, and bears the unwanted distinction of a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it ended up as one of the platform’s most-watched titles of 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Complex

Why ‘Squid Game’ Could Become Netflix’s Biggest Show Ever

It looks like Netflix has another global hit on their hands with Squid Game. The Korean drama’s first season was released worldwide on Sept. 17, and it has already become one of the streaming giant’s biggest international successes. It shot up to the Top 10 on the platform’s charts since its debut and is currently in the top two spots in various countries. Squid Game has also reportedly become the first Korean series to rank No. 1 in Netflix’s U.S. most-watched list. In the hit show, 456 contestants who are in desperate need of money join a deadly survival game in order to win 45.6 billion Korean won, which is around $38.6 million. Social media users are comparing the show to the Hunger Games and James Wan’s Saw movies. Like those films, the series pits people against each other and places them in deadly situations they have to figure out how to escape from.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Squid Game Season 2 Details: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Whether or not you've gotten a chance to watch it yet, you have definitely heard of Netflix's Squid Game by now. The hit Korean drama series—about a group of cash-strapped players who agree to participate in games with extremely high stakes—has taken off faster than…well, almost anything the streaming service has dropped before.
TV SERIES
Best Life

8 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Fall is drawing in, and with those cooler winds and earlier sunsets come some new additions to Netflix. You're probably used to opening up the app whenever you're in the mood to start a new show, but deciding on one can take up valuable bingeing time. Instead of scrolling aimlessly, check out our list of some of the best new shows that have arrived on Netflix over the past couple of weeks. Whether you're in the mood for reality competitions, a thrilling heist, or an introspective drama, there's something for you here.
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

Netflix's Squid Game May Be a Whole Different Show (If You're Relying on Subtitles)

There's a reason that the term "lost in translation" exists, but usually it isn't so on the nose in its meaning. As the Netflix series Squid Game continues to pick up popularity on the streaming service, a relatively big issue has come up: the Korean-to-English translation may not be as true to the story as you'd hope. As most Americans aren't fluent in Korean, the K-drama features English subtitles (or English-dubbing for those who prefer), but those are most effective when, you know... they're correct. At least one viewer noticed some inconsistencies worth pointing out.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Massive Squid Game Episode 2 Easter egg reveals every death

Calling Squid Game a surprise hit would be an understatement. Not only is the dystopian series the most popular Korean series of the moment; it’s also set to dethrone Bridgerton to become the most popular Netflix original series ever. What makes Squid Game so popular? Vaulting over any language barriers,...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on October 1

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 1 adds the new anime series Baki Hanma, which is blowing the minds of its fans with its brutal fights and puzzling celebrity cameos (George W. Bush in an anime?). Still in first place is the South Korean thriller Squid Game, an international hit about people who play deadly games for money. It's followed by the perfect October binge, Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass, and Sex Education Season 3. The Danish crime drama The Chestnut Man is making some moves in its second day on the list, climbing from No. 9 to No. 7.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Seinfeld' Fans Blast Netflix Over Glaring Problem

Seinfeld finally reached Netflix on Friday, and anyone hoping that one of the major issues from the show's time on Hulu would be fixed was disappointed. The beloved 1990s sitcom is only available in the widescreen, 16:9 aspect ratio, meaning the image fills the entirety of modern televisions. Of course, when Seinfeld was originally filmed, almost everyone was watching it on 4:3 square televisions. This means that while the HD versions of Seinfeld might look good, you aren't seeing the entire image and some visual jokes are completely missing.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy