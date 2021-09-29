'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it

It looks like Netflix has another global hit on their hands with Squid Game. The Korean drama’s first season was released worldwide on Sept. 17, and it has already become one of the streaming giant’s biggest international successes. It shot up to the Top 10 on the platform’s charts since its debut and is currently in the top two spots in various countries. Squid Game has also reportedly become the first Korean series to rank No. 1 in Netflix’s U.S. most-watched list. In the hit show, 456 contestants who are in desperate need of money join a deadly survival game in order to win 45.6 billion Korean won, which is around $38.6 million. Social media users are comparing the show to the Hunger Games and James Wan’s Saw movies. Like those films, the series pits people against each other and places them in deadly situations they have to figure out how to escape from.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO