3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Clifton Springs

(CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clifton Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton Springs:

Tuesday, September 28 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.