Daily Weather Forecast For Weiser

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 65 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.