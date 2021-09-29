Daily Weather Forecast For Weiser
WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
