Sunbury, OH

Weather Forecast For Sunbury

 9 days ago

SUNBURY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cBZhJ5F00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

