Johnstown Weather Forecast
JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
