Thayer Daily Weather Forecast
THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
