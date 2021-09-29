CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graceville, FL

Weather Forecast For Graceville

 9 days ago

GRACEVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cBZh9LE00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(GRACEVILLE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Graceville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
