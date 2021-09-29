CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayodan, NC

Mayodan Daily Weather Forecast

Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel
Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MAYODAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cBZh4vb00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Mayodan

Take advantage of Monday sun in Mayodan

(MAYODAN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mayodan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

