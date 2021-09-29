CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holley, NY

Holley Weather Forecast

Holley (NY) Weather Channel
Holley (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cBZh0Oh00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday's sunny forecast in Holley

(HOLLEY, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
