Orting Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
