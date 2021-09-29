CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orting, WA

Orting Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cBZgzSw00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

