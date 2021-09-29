CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, VA

Lebanon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cBZgxhU00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

