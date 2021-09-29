Daily Weather Forecast For Evergreen

EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.