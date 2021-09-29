Midland City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MIDLAND CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.