Belfair Weather Forecast
BELFAIR, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
