North Arlington, NJ

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

North Arlington (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over North Arlington Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Arlington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZgrP800

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

